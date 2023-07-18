New Islamic year to begin on Thursday: Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam

Srinagar: The first day of the new Islamic year, 1445 Hijri, would be Thursday, according to J&K's Grand Mufti, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam.

He said that no crescent was sighted for Muharram-ul-Haram, the first month of the lunar Islamic calendar on Tuesday.

Speaking to Greater Kashmir, the Grand Mufti said that no witnesses could be found to corroborate reports of moon sightings in any area of Kashmir or Jammu divisions. “The Islamic New Year will now start from Thursday, July 20, and the Ashura will be observed on July 29,” he said.