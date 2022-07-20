New Omicron variant detected in Jammu

Jammu: The health authorities in Jammu have alerted Chief Medical Officers of all the districts across Jammu region to closely monitor the Covid19 situation following the detection of a new variant of Omicron in the whole genome sequencing report.

“The behaviour of the virus is unpredictable due to the constant mutations and it spreads faster. However, people should not panic but to follow covid guidelines,” an official told Greater Kashmir.

Quoting a report which has alarmed all the districts, the official said, “In view of upsurge, we had sent covid19 samples of positive cases for whole genome sequencing to NCDC New Delhi and the result received by the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu refers to a new ‘variant of concern’ i.e., BA.2.75, BA.2.38. BA.5.2, BA 2.76, BA.2, BA.5.2.1, BA.4, and BA.2.74.”