New opportunities in Govt, non-Govt sectors increasing in India: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said that the Centre was working in a mission mode to provide employment opportunities to the country’s youth.
An official spokesman in a statement issued on Press Information Bureau (PIB) here said that distributing about 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits under the Rozgar Mela via video conferencing, the PM while addressing a gathering PM said, “More than 71,000 youth were being given appointment letters in more than 45 cities in India, which would result in a new era of happiness for so many families.”
He said that on the day of Dhanteras, the Centre had distributed 75,000 appointment letters to the youth.
“The Rozgar Mela of today is proof that the Centre is working in a mission mode to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the country,” Modi said.
Recalling the initiation of the Rozgar Mela a month ago, he said that several union territories and states would keep on organising such Rozgar Melas from time to time.
The PM expressed delight that thousands of youth were provided appointment letters in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Chandigarh by their respective governments.
He said that Goa and Tripura were also organising similar Rozgar Melas in a few days' time.
Modi credited the “double-engine government” for this feat and assured that such employment fairs would be organised from time to time to empower the youth of India.
He said that the youth was the biggest strength of the nation.
“The Centre is according the highest priority to utilise their talent and energy for nation-building,” the PM said while welcoming and complimenting the new public servants.
He reminded them that they were assuming this important responsibility in a very special time period of ‘Amrit Kaal’.
Modi highlighted their role in the country’s resolve to be a developed nation in the Amrit Kaal.
He asked them, as representatives of the Centre, that they should understand their role and duties comprehensively and constantly focus on capacity-building to perform their duties.
Throwing light on the Karmayogi Bharat Technology platform that was launched on Tuesday, the PM said that the there were many online courses for government officials.
He emphasised a special course designed for government employees called ‘Karamyogi Prarambh’ and urged the new appointees to make the most out of it.
Citing its benefits, Modi said that it would be a great source for their skill development as well as benefit them in the days to come.
He touched upon the crisis created for the youth at the global level due to the pandemic and the war.
The PM said that in this difficult time also experts around the world were optimistic about India's growth trajectory.
He said, as per the experts, India had become a major force in the service sector and soon it would be the manufacturing hub of the world too.
Modi said that while initiatives like Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme would play a huge role in this, the main foundation would be the youth and the skilled manpower of the country.
He said that the PLI scheme was likely to create 60 lakh jobs.
“Campaigns like Make in India, Vocal for Local, and Taking Local Global are creating new opportunities for employment and self-employment,” the PM said. “Possibility of new jobs in both the government and private sector is continuously increasing. More, importantly, these opportunities are emerging for the youth in their own cities and villages. This has reduced the compulsion of migration for the youth and they are able to play their role in the development of their area.”
He highlighted the new opportunities created by measures in sectors ranging from startup to self-employment and space to drone.
“At least 80,000 startups are providing the youth opportunity to showcase their talent. Drones are being increasingly used in medicine, pesticide, and mapping in the Svamitva scheme and in the defence sector. This is creating new jobs for the youth,” Modi said.
Remembering the launch of India’s first space rocket by the private sector in India a few days ago, he lauded the decision to open up the space sector, thereby creating employment opportunities for India’s youth.
The PM also gave the example of Rs 35 crore plus Mudra loans that had been sanctioned.
He credited the forward push towards research and innovation and pointed out that it resulted in increased employment opportunities in the country.
Modi urged the appointees to make the most of the new opportunities that were presented to them.
He highlighted that these appointment letters were only the entry point that opens up a world of growth for them and urged them to become deserving candidates by learning from experience and from their seniors.
Sharing his experience of learning, the PM said that one should never let the student within the soul perish.
He said that he never lets go of a chance to learn something new.
Modi asked the appointees to share their experience of online training and provide constructive feedback to improve the Karmayogi Bharat platform.
“We are already on our way to turning India into a developed country. Let’s take the resolve to move forward with this vision,” he said.