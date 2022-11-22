New opportunities in Govt, non-Govt sectors increasing in India: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said that the Centre was working in a mission mode to provide employment opportunities to the country’s youth.

An official spokesman in a statement issued on Press Information Bureau (PIB) here said that distributing about 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits under the Rozgar Mela via video conferencing, the PM while addressing a gathering PM said, “More than 71,000 youth were being given appointment letters in more than 45 cities in India, which would result in a new era of happiness for so many families.”

He said that on the day of Dhanteras, the Centre had distributed 75,000 appointment letters to the youth.

“The Rozgar Mela of today is proof that the Centre is working in a mission mode to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the country,” Modi said.

Recalling the initiation of the Rozgar Mela a month ago, he said that several union territories and states would keep on organising such Rozgar Melas from time to time.