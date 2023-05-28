New Parliament building reflection of aspirations, dreams of 140 crore Indians: PM Modi

Modi said: "This is not just a building. It is a reflection of the aspirations and dreams of 140 crore Indians. This is the temple of our democracy giving the message of India's determination to the world. The new Parliament building will be a testament to the dawn of self-reliant India. It will be a witness to our journey towards a developed India."

Former president Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Ministers Y S Jagan Reddy, Yogi Adityanath, and Eknath Shinde also attended the event. Foreign envoys, parliamentarians and people from different walks of life also attended the inauguration ceremony.

The PM underlined that India was not only a democratic country but also the mother of democracy.

"India is also a big base of global democracy today. Democracy is not just a system for us, it is a culture, an idea, a tradition," he said.

Modi said that when India moves forward, then the world moves forward.

"This new parliament building will also lead to the development of the world through the development of India. It is our good fortune that we have been able to restore the pride of the holy 'Sengol'. Whenever proceedings start in this House, the 'Sengol' will inspire us," he said.

Commenting on the installation of 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber, the PM said, "On this historic day, in this new building of Parliament, pious 'Sengol' has been established. In the Chola empire, it was considered a symbol of the Kartavya Path, Seva Path and Rashtra Path,” the PM said. “Our democracy is our inspiration, our constitution is our resolve. The best representative of this inspiration, this resolution, is our Parliament.”

He said that this new building would become a means of realising the dreams of India’s freedom fighters.

"This new building will witness the sunrise of a self-reliant India. This new building will see the fulfillment of the resolutions of a developed India. This new building is also a perfect example of the coexistence of the new and the old," Modi said. “Several years of foreign rule stole our pride from us and today, India has left behind that colonial mindset. There was a need for a new parliament building. We also have to see that the number of seats and MPs will increase in the coming time. That's why it was necessary that a new parliament be made.”

He said that it was difficult to fulfill work in the old parliament building and everyone was aware of it.

"There was a scarcity of seating space and there were also technology issues. Therefore, for over two decades, discussions were going on for building a new Parliament building. It was the need of the hour to build the new building of the Parliament. I am happy that this new grand building is replete with modern facilities," the PM said.

He said that after 25 years from today, India would complete 100 years of its independence.

"We also have a nectar period of 25 years. Together we have to make India a developed nation in these 25 years. It is the time of immortality to fulfill infinite dreams and innumerable aspirations," Modi said.

He said that this building was equipped with modern facilities and latest gadgets.

"It has given employment to over 60,000 labourers. We have created a digital gallery to honour their hard work," Modi said.

He said that new India was setting new goals, forging new paths.

"There is new enthusiasm, new journey, new thinking. The direction is new, the vision is new. The resolution is new, the faith is new," the PM said.

He said that he hoped that this iconic building would "be a cradle of empowerment, and propel India to new heights of progress".

"As the new building of India's Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress," Modi said in a tweet while attaching the photographs of the inauguration of the new Parliament House.

Modi along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the new Parliament House after performing 'puja' and 'havan' at the Parliament premises.