New PG batch yet to join, Govt pulling out senior residents from hospitals

In May this year, J&K Government extended the tenure of all doctors who were working in medical colleges here up to December 31, 2021. The move was brought in to help the medical college hospitals, the tertiary care heath set-up, with adequate doctors’ strength in order to cater to the surging cases of COVID19.

The order included residents and registrars, wherever the tenures were ending.

With December 31 approaching, the medical colleges in J&K have been issued a fresh notice to end the tenure of the doctors that had been provided extension. “Disciplinary action” against those medical colleges that do not conform to the order has been warned. The letter has been copied to GMCs of Srinagar, Jammu, Anantnag, Baramulla, Rajouri, Doda and Kathua.