‘New security system on cards in Kashmir’

New Delhi: In wake of the targeted killings, a new integrated security system will be in place in Kashmir Valley soon in coordination with the Indian Army and the central security agencies, the sources said here on Monday.

The sources also said that Jammu and Kashmir Police will be in the lead role in preventing attacks in coordination with other security stakeholders, and they have been asked to strengthen the human intelligence gathering on the ground. The J&K Police made a presentation during a high level security meeting chaired by Union Home Minister on October 23.