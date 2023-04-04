New surveillance system in offing as Police eye major reforms

Srinagar: In a major boost to infrastructure and law enforcement capabilities in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has allocated Rs 799 crore for Police welfare including the implementation of a new surveillance system.

The move comes as part of the J&K Police’s plan for major reforms, which aim to enhance the force’s capacity while focus would be laid on the welfare of the Police personnel.

The new surveillance system would be a state-of-the-art network of cameras and other sensors that will help the Police monitor and respond to security threats in real-time.

The system would cover key areas across the region, including major towns, highways, and other critical infrastructure.

The new surveillance system is likely to be a game-changer in maintaining the security scenario.

Apart from the new surveillance system, the funds allocated for Police welfare would be used to modernise police stations, upgrade hospitals and schools run by the Police Department.

The J&K administration recently announced budgetary allocation for all the departments wherein Rs 799 crore have been allocated for Police welfare for the financial year 2023-24.