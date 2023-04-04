New surveillance system in offing as Police eye major reforms

Srinagar: In a major boost to infrastructure and law enforcement capabilities in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has allocated Rs 799 crore for Police welfare including the implementation of a new surveillance system.
The move comes as part of the J&K Police’s plan for major reforms, which aim to enhance the force’s capacity while focus would be laid on the welfare of the Police personnel.
The new surveillance system would be a state-of-the-art network of cameras and other sensors that will help the Police monitor and respond to security threats in real-time.
The system would cover key areas across the region, including major towns, highways, and other critical infrastructure.
The new surveillance system is likely to be a game-changer in maintaining the security scenario.
Apart from the new surveillance system, the funds allocated for Police welfare would be used to modernise police stations, upgrade hospitals and schools run by the Police Department.
The J&K administration recently announced budgetary allocation for all the departments wherein Rs 799 crore have been allocated for Police welfare for the financial year 2023-24.
Under this, the J&K Police would get new Police housing colonies for the Police personnel.
An official said that the department had earlier proposed to construct one each police housing colony in HMT area of Srinagar and Chowadi, Jammu.
“Now funds have also been allocated for the project. So it will be a reality soon,” the official said.
Under the Police welfare projects, the department is also mulling to construct two hostels for wards of Police Martyrs while two hostels would be constructed for wards of the armed forces (ex-servicemen).
With the new allocation of funds, the J&K Police is also planning for upgradation of Police hospitals and Police public schools.
“We have one hospital at PCR Srinagar and one is functional at DPL Jammu. Besides, our schools are functional in various districts with two major higher secondary level schools, one at Bemina, Srinagar and one at Miran Sahib, Jammu,” the official said.
Besides upgrading infrastructure, the new budget would also focus on improving the surveillance system across J&K.
The J&K Police would complete the CCTV surveillance system in all the police stations and police posts across J&K.
“As of now all police stations and posts are not equipped with CCTV surveillance systems. Some stations have the facility, which has been done at the district level but now all the police stations will be covered under this budget,” the official said.
The J&K Police have already installed CCTV surveillance system on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway where Police Control Room (PCR) Jammu takes control on the stretch from Jammu to Banihal while the rest of the portion from Srinagar side is taken care of by the PCR Srinagar.
“Now the department will further upgrade the process and install CCTV cameras in all nooks and corners to intensify the vigil,” the official said.
As per the new budget allocation, the installation of CCTV cameras with command and control system at public places would also be installed at various places.