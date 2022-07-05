Newly constructed transit camp at Vessu Kulgam: HC directs Govt to evict unauthorised KP occupants

Besides seeking to adopt a reasonable criteria for allotment of accommodation to the migrant employees appointed under Prime Minister’s Special Package for rehabilitation and return of the migrants to the Valley, they had voiced their grievance against the manner in which the authorities had made the allotment of 200 and odd units that have come up at Transit Camp Vessu.

In reply to the petitions, the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation submitted that petitioners, who are already having pre-fab accommodation at Transmit Camp Vessu, have “illegally and unauthorisedly entered into the under construction quarters and are, therefore, rank trespassers.”

“It is true that accommodation provided to the petitioners is a prefab structure, but it consists of two bedrooms, attached kitchen with modern fitment and bathroom. The petitioners, if at all, they were dissatisfied with the accommodation allotted to them or they were of the view that the accommodation allotted to them sans basic amenities, they could have thrown challenge to Government order dated 09.05.2018 laying down criteria for allotment of new accommodation to the migrant employees,” the court said, adding, “but they thought that they are law unto themselves and being migrants are permitted to violate law and occupy the government property wherever they find it existing.I cannot help appreciating the guts of the petitioners, who, while being in regular government service, dared to enter the government quarters without having any allotment or authorization from any authority of the Government whatsoever.”