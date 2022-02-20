News Analysis | Frozen political scenario seemingly begins to defreeze as Kashmir based senior leaders visit Jammu

The political leaders in Kashmir separately moved to Jammu and remained engaged in re-engaging with their respective party workers and supporters.

Reports indicate that active presence of National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah, PCC chief G A Mir, Apni Party president Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari, and some PDP leaders and their statements brought life back to some extent to otherwise almost lifeless politics. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad' s four day visit-though private- is also likely to give a fillip to political activities.

He is there to attend the marriage of the son of a Congress leader. However, Azad sharing on social networking site a picture of party leaders welcoming him at the airport on his arrival from New Delhi reflects that the visit can go beyond private engagements. He is visiting Jammu for the first time after being awarded Padma Bushan.