Next 25 years awaiting with new ray of hope for J&K: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in his Independence Day address said the next 25 years are awaiting with a new ray of hope and a fresh resolution for a new future of Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is our goal to make Jammu and Kashmir synonymous with success. Let us move forward to this bright future of Jammu and Kashmir with the lines of revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji,” the LG said in his address.

“The grass-root democracy has been strengthened, fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens. With the spirit of Kashmiriyat i.e. taking along all religions and creeds on development odyssey, we are achieving new milestones,” he said.

“Today, I pay tribute to the brave soldiers of Army, Para Military Forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police, who have kept the unity, integrity of India intact with their amazing valor, courage and sacrifice. I am proud that Jammu and Kashmir Police has received 257 gallantry awards including Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra on the eve of Independence Day. I salute all the gallant heroes of Jammu & Kashmir Police. I also salute the family members of the Braveheart's who sacrificed their lives while defending the sovereignty and integrity of the country,” he said.