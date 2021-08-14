Next 25 years awaiting with new ray of hope for J&K: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in his Independence Day address said the next 25 years are awaiting with a new ray of hope and a fresh resolution for a new future of Jammu and Kashmir.
“It is our goal to make Jammu and Kashmir synonymous with success. Let us move forward to this bright future of Jammu and Kashmir with the lines of revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji,” the LG said in his address.
“The grass-root democracy has been strengthened, fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens. With the spirit of Kashmiriyat i.e. taking along all religions and creeds on development odyssey, we are achieving new milestones,” he said.
“Today, I pay tribute to the brave soldiers of Army, Para Military Forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police, who have kept the unity, integrity of India intact with their amazing valor, courage and sacrifice. I am proud that Jammu and Kashmir Police has received 257 gallantry awards including Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra on the eve of Independence Day. I salute all the gallant heroes of Jammu & Kashmir Police. I also salute the family members of the Braveheart's who sacrificed their lives while defending the sovereignty and integrity of the country,” he said.
“We have decided that various places and institutions will be christened in the memory of freedom fighters, brave soldiers and personalities from different fields who have made invaluable contribution in the progress of Jammu and Kashmir. This will inspire the coming generations to become their worthy successors. I am sure that the stories of those who have made sacrifices for this elixir of freedom will awaken a new and re-energized Jammu and Kashmir. The memories of Maqbool Sherwani, Brigadier Rajendra Singh, Deputy SP Ayub Pandit, Mali Begum, Inspector Arshad Khan, Sub Inspector Altaf Ahmed, Ghulam Mohammad Sadiq, Lasa Kaul, Kanta Wazir and that of Sarvanand Kaul Premi, Dinanath Adim, Constable Yasin Tali, Lt. Umar Fayaz, Mohammad Deen Jagir, Punjab Singh, Padma Sachdev, Mahmuda Shah, Deputy SP Aman Thakur, Deputy SP Manjit Singh and all such people will be revived in the coming days,” he said.
“Dear brothers and sisters, while laying the foundation for a bright future, this is also the time to heal the old wounds. The administration has decided to constitute a mechanism to provide justice to those families, whose properties have been illegally bought under pressure or encroached upon by certain elements. I request all citizens to support the administration in this effort and set a new example of brotherhood for this universe,” he said.
“We want to assure all citizens that whoever is trying to mislead the young people through proxy war, shall be given a befitting reply. The neighboring country, which does not care for its own people, has been making a malicious attempt to instigate some of our youth. I call upon such misguided youngsters, that terrorism is a curse for peace and development. By misguiding you from the path of peace and progress, inimical forces are denying you the life of peace and dignity on this pious soil," he said.