Next 30-40 years will be era of BJP: HM Amit Shah

He also hailed as "historic" the recent Supreme Court verdict dismissing a plea challenging the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) clean chit to 64 people, including then chief minister Narendra Modi, in the 2002 Gujarat riots case. The court had also come down hard on the petitioners. The apex court has exposed opposition parties, a section of media and some NGOs for their conspiracy to defame Modi, he said.

The BJP leader said Modi received insults, maintained silence while facing the SIT and kept his faith in the Constitution while contrasting this with the Congress' attempt to spread "anarchy" after its leader Rahul Gandhi was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case.

The opposition party had launched nationwide protests, blaming the ruling party's vendetta for the probe against its top functionaries.