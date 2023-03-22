NGO TERROR FUNDING CASE | NIA rearrests JKCCS programme coordinator

New Delhi: Following the first arrest made in the NGO terror funding case on Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday arrested the programme coordinator of Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS) and chairperson of Philippines-based NGO Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD), Khurram Parvez on Wednesday.

A statement of NIA issued here said that the investigations revealed that Parvez had been collecting funds under the garb of fighting for human rights from various international entities and persons based abroad and channelising those funds for funding terror activities in Kashmir.

It said that he along with his associates was also propagating a secessionist agenda through his various NGOs.