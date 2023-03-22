NGO TERROR FUNDING CASE | NIA rearrests JKCCS programme coordinator

New Delhi: Following the first arrest made in the NGO terror funding case on Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday arrested the programme coordinator of Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS) and chairperson of Philippines-based NGO Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD), Khurram Parvez on Wednesday.
A statement of NIA issued here said that the investigations revealed that Parvez had been collecting funds under the garb of fighting for human rights from various international entities and persons based abroad and channelising those funds for funding terror activities in Kashmir.
It said that he along with his associates was also propagating a secessionist agenda through his various NGOs.
The NIA statement said that Parvez had already been chargesheeted in another NIA case and was formally arrested upon production in this case on Wednesday.
“The case relates to the terror funding of proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) by certain NGOs, trusts and societies based in Kashmir,” the statement said.
It said that the investigations had revealed that Parvez and his associates raised funds to support individuals who were involved in pelting stones at security forces personnel and also motivated others to extend similar support.
The NIA statement said that these trusts and societies, which had been under investigation, had utilised the funds raised by them to publish anti-national and incriminating material to cause hatred and disaffection towards the Government of India.