NGO Terror Funding Case | NIA raids Khurram Parvaiz’s office in Budgam

‘Some documents have been seized during searches’
Security personnel stand guard outside a house as National Investigation Agency (NIA) personnel carry out a raid in Kashmir. [Representational picture]
Security personnel stand guard outside a house as National Investigation Agency (NIA) personnel carry out a raid in Kashmir. [Representational picture]File: ANI
GK NEWS SERVICE

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday raided an NGO office of jailed Khurram Parvaiz in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

A team of NIA conducted searches at an NGO office of Khurram Parvaiz at Dandoosa area in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

They said that this was the office of Khurram Parvaiz and that it was closed for a long time.

An official said that the NIA team conducted searches at the NGO’s office at Dandoosa, Budgam.

“Some documents have been seized during searches,” he said.

The searches were conducted in the NGO terror funding case.

Parvaz is already in jail in a terror-funding case and was chargesheeted in May last year.

Following the first arrest made in the NGO terror funding case on March 20, 2023, the NIA Parvez, the program coordinator of Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS) and chairperson of Philippines-based NGO Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD). KDC

