NH-44 Expansion: Ramban-Banihal road widening project sees 38% progress

Officials say that after approval of the realignment plan which was submitted by the National Highway Authority of India to the Government of India, the pace of work on the project has been expedited.

DPR for realignment of 13.6 kilometers was submitted for bypassing dangerous zones in the area which were coming under the widening.

As per the realignment plan, 5 tunnels, 33 culverts, 13 viaducts, 11 minor bridges, and 3 underpasses will be constructed to bypass treacherous stretches.