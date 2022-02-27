NH-44 Expansion: Ramban-Banihal road widening project sees 38% progress

Srinagar: The Ramban-Banihal stretch along Srinagar-Jammu National Highway has recorded a 38 per cent physical progress.
The central government has earlier fixed December 2021 as the deadline for the completion of the project with an outlay of Rs 2169 crore, however, the project could not be completed on time as the authorities have submitted DPR for realignment of the 13-kilometer road stretch in order to bypass landslide-prone areas.
Officials say that after approval of the realignment plan which was submitted by the National Highway Authority of India to the Government of India, the pace of work on the project has been expedited.
DPR for realignment of 13.6 kilometers was submitted for bypassing dangerous zones in the area which were coming under the widening.
As per the realignment plan, 5 tunnels, 33 culverts, 13 viaducts, 11 minor bridges, and 3 underpasses will be constructed to bypass treacherous stretches.
"There was a dire need to realign road stretch at places where the construction was getting obstructed by frequent landslides. The soil in the Ramban-Banihal stretch is sedimentary resulting in erosion and falling debris. The rocks can fall anytime because of which we are not able to break the tunnel from the inside," said an official.
"All major trouble points, including Marog, Panthial, Digdol, and Battery Chashma, would be bypassed after realignment,” said a senior official, adding that re-alignment would involve the construction of tunnels and bridges to avoid all landslide-prone and sinking areas.
As per the official document, the overall physical progress of the project is 38 percent. Alignment without value addition: Physical progress 55 percent. Contract Terminated, Balance work of Ramban-Banihal section (left out work of M/s HCC) awarded to M/s Dinesh Agarwal Infracon Private limited in JV with M/s ABC Infrastructure private limited on 22.10.2021."
"Shifting of transmission towers: Out of 41 new towers required to be erected for shifting of existing 16 towers, 19 no. of towers erected which have reduced the existing hindrance from 560 m to 160 m. As regards the erection of the remaining 22 towers, 13 towers are to be erected on a priority basis by JKPDCL. Requirement of erection of remaining 9 number of towers to be reviewed by JKPDCL as per site requirement as these are no longer required in view of realignment of NH-44 between Digdoland Makarko," the official document reads.
At present, the NHAI four-laning is taking place on two treacherous stretches, including the 43-km-long Udhampur-Ramban section and 36-km-long Ramban-Banihal section, on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
For the Ramban-Banihal section, NHAI had fixed December 2021 as a fresh deadline for the project. However, it is unlikely to be completed within the scheduled period.
The four-laning project has been divided into six sub-projects, comprising widening of the Jammu-Udhampur road (65 km), Chenani-Nashri tunnel (9.2 km), widening of Ramban-Udhampur road (43 km), Banihal-Ramban road (36 km), Qazigund-Banihal road (15.25 km) and Srinagar-Banihal road (67.7 km). Inordinate delay in the completion of developmental projects pertaining to connectivity has again brought to the fore how Kashmir is suffering due to poor execution and mismanagement of authorities at the helm of affairs.
A Parliamentary Committee on Transport, Tourism has recommended the central government to lay special focus on the development and maintenance of National Highways (NHs) in Jammu and Kashmir as it will spur economic activities and further the tourism prospects of the region.