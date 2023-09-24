NHAI starts rock stabilisation works at vulnerable stretches on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has finally started rock stabilisation works at various vulnerable landslide-prone places of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

This work has begun on the stretches, where earth excavation work for road widening work to convert two-lane highways into four-lane, between Nashri and Banihal has recently been completed.

Engineers of contractor companies engaged for rock stabilization, rock bolting and net laying works are hopeful that after the completion of this work (rock stabilization), apprehensions of rock slides and shooting stones from hillocks alongside the highway will end.

Engineers said that rock stabilization work at different vulnerable locations would have a positive impact vis-à-vis the safety of vehicle operators and travellers by reducing the risks of rock sliding and shooting stones.

“It will also help in the improvement of road connectivity to the valley of Kashmir with the rest of the country,” they said.