NIA arrests 3 in south Kashmir

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency has arrested three people from South Kashmir for allegedly being involved in a conspiracy of the banned terrorist organisation ISIS to radicalise and recruit impressionable youths in India to wage violent jihad against the State.

The NIA spokesperson on Monday said that three persons namely Umar Nisar, Tanveer Ahmad Bhat and Rameez Ahmad Lone, all from Achabal in Anantnag, were placed under arrest on Sunday night after the agency carried out searches at seven places.

The case was registered by the NIA on June 29 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.