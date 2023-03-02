NIA attaches Mushtaq Latram’s property

Srinagar: In a major offensive against terrorists operating from Pakistani soil, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the property of founder and chief commander of Al-Umar Mujahideen Mushtaq Zargar in Srinagar.

Zargar alias Latram, who was released along with notorious Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar in exchange for passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines flight IC-814 at Kandahar in 1999.

Zargar was also involved in the kidnapping of former Union Home Minister, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s daughter, Rubaiya Sayeed in 1989.