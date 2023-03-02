NIA attaches Mushtaq Latram’s property

Srinagar: In a major offensive against terrorists operating from Pakistani soil, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the property of founder and chief commander of Al-Umar Mujahideen Mushtaq Zargar in Srinagar.
Zargar alias Latram, who was released along with notorious Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar in exchange for passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines flight IC-814 at Kandahar in 1999.
Zargar was also involved in the kidnapping of former Union Home Minister, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s daughter, Rubaiya Sayeed in 1989.
The probe agency said that Zargar’s two marla house (Khasra No 182) at Ganai Mohalla, Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta, Srinagar, had been attached under the provisions of UA(P)A.
“The procedure was carried out today by a team of NIA along with the representative of district administration and local Police,” NIA said adding that Zargar was a ‘Designated Individual Terrorist’ under the UA(P) Act and had been operating from Pakistan ever since his release and funding terror activities in Kashmir.
The NIA said that Zargar was earlier associated with the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and was responsible for several attacks in J&K.
“He has also been involved in other heinous crimes, including murders, and has close association with other terror outfits like Al-Qaeda and JeM,” the probe agency said.
The NIA said that Zargar was designated a terrorist by the Centre under the Fourth Schedule of UAPA who grew up in Nowhatta area of Srinagar and joined JKLF.
“In 1989 he was one of the members who kidnapped Rubaiya Sayeed, and negotiated her release in exchange of five terrorists,” the probe agency said adding that he was arrested was on May 15, 1992 and was released from jail on December 31, 1999, as part of the IC-814 hostage exchange deal.