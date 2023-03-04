NIA attaches property of Hizb terrorist in Kupwara

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Saturday attached the property of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist who was shot dead in Pakistan about two weeks ago.

Officials said that the NIA sleuths assisted by local authorities attached the immovable property of Bashir Ahmed Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam of Babapora, Kralpora Kupwara.

The NIA said Peer was declared a “designated individual terrorist” by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in October last year.

The MHA notification had said that Peer played a role in “terror activities” and was providing logistics to the banned outfit Hizb for infiltration in Kupwara.