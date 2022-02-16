NIA carries out searches in 2 cases

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple places in connection with two cases already registered with the probe agency.
The probe agency in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF carried out searches at three locations across Kashmir in NIA case RC-32/2021/NIA/DLI.
This case, NIA spokesperson said, pertained to “radicalizing, motivating and recruiting youth of J&K to effect violent activities in J&K and the rest of India by Sajjad Gul, Salim Rehmani alias Abu Saad and Saifullah Sajid Jutt, Commanders of LeT or TRF.” “Four persons have been arrested in the instant case so far,” the spokesperson said.
During the searches, spokesperson said, conducted on Wednesday “incriminating materials and digital devices” were seized. “Further Investigation in the case continues,” he added.
“In the second case, related to recovery of IED from Bhatindi area of Jammu, NIA, in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF carried out searches at nine locations in the districts of Srinagar (2 locations), Kupwara (2 locations), Anantnag (1 location), Pulwama (1 location), Bandipora (1 location), Kulgam (1 location) and Baramulla (1 location) across the Kashmir(NIA case RC-04/2021/NIA/JMU),” spokesperson said.
He said that the case pertained to recovery of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from Bhatindi area of Jammu. “After investigation, five accused persons have been arrested in the instant case till date, out of whom, three accused were charge-sheeted on December 22, 2021,” spokesperson said.
“During the searches conducted on Wednesday, incriminating material and digital devices have been seized from the premises of suspects in the case. Further Investigation in the case continues,” he added.