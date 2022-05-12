NIA chargesheets 4 accused in JeI terror funding case

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet in its Special Court at Patiala House, New Delhi against four accused arrested in Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) J&K terror funding case.
NIA, in its official statement, said that a chargesheet was filed in a case RC-03/2021/NIA/DLI against four arrested accused viz., Javaid Ahmad Lone alias Shalabughi son of late Nazir Ahmad Lone resident of Ganderbal under sections 10,13 of UA(P) Act and sections 25(1)(a), 25(1B) & 29 of Arms Act r/w 120B of IPC; Aadil Ahmad Lone son of late Nazir Ahmed Lone resident of Ganderbal u/s 25(1)(a), 25(1B) & 29 of Arms Act r/w 120B of IPC; Manzoor Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Ahmad Dar resident of Ganderbal u/s 25(1)(a) & 29 of Arms Act r/w 120 B of IPC and Rameez Ahmad Kondu son of Mohd Shaban Kondu resident of Ganderbal u/s 25(1)(a) & 29 of Arms Act r/w 120B of IPC.
“The case was registered against members and cadres of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) J&K, for their involvement in separatist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir even after its declaration as unlawful association on February 28, 2019. They had been collecting funds domestically as well as from abroad through donations, particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal, purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities but had instead used it to encourage violent and secessionist activities,” NIA said.
NIA had registered the case suo-moto on February 5, 2021.
“Investigation in the case has revealed that accused Javaid Ahmad Lone has been soliciting funds and organising meetings in the name of JeI, J&K. In these meetings, he has been giving hateful anti-India speeches and exhorting people to donate according to their status. Further, both accused Javaid Ahmad Lone and Aadil Ahmad Lone had acquired fire-arms and ammunition, with ulterior motives from the co-accused persons,” NIA said in its charge-sheet.
Further investigation in the case continued, it added.