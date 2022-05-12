NIA chargesheets 4 accused in JeI terror funding case

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet in its Special Court at Patiala House, New Delhi against four accused arrested in Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) J&K terror funding case.

NIA, in its official statement, said that a chargesheet was filed in a case RC-03/2021/NIA/DLI against four arrested accused viz., Javaid Ahmad Lone alias Shalabughi son of late Nazir Ahmad Lone resident of Ganderbal under sections 10,13 of UA(P) Act and sections 25(1)(a), 25(1B) & 29 of Arms Act r/w 120B of IPC; Aadil Ahmad Lone son of late Nazir Ahmed Lone resident of Ganderbal u/s 25(1)(a), 25(1B) & 29 of Arms Act r/w 120B of IPC; Manzoor Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Ahmad Dar resident of Ganderbal u/s 25(1)(a) & 29 of Arms Act r/w 120 B of IPC and Rameez Ahmad Kondu son of Mohd Shaban Kondu resident of Ganderbal u/s 25(1)(a) & 29 of Arms Act r/w 120B of IPC.