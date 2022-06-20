NIA conducts raids, arrests 4 accused

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested four Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad from Pulwama district of south Kashmir in a case related to firing on security forces by the terrorists.
“Today (20.06.2022) NIA conducted searches at seven locations in Pulwama, J & K and arrested four accused in RC-02/2022/NIA/JMU,” NIA said in a statement.
The case, probe agency said relates to the terrorist activities of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) in south Kashmir, during which two terrorists were killed by security forces in a gun battle at Chewa Kalan, Pulwama, J&K on 11.03.2022.
The killed terrorists, it said were later identified as Aquib Mushtaq Bhat of Pulwama and Kamal Bhai of Pakistan. The case was originally registered at PS, Pulwama as FIR no. 50/2022 dated 11.03.2022 and was subsequently taken over by NIA on 08.04.2022.
During the searches conducted today a large quantity of incriminating materials have been seized, it said.
NIA said that based on these searches conducted today, four accused persons namely Sahil Ahmed Khan @ Sohail S/o Feroz Ahmed Khan R/o Gudoora, Pulwama ii) Jahangir Ahmed Dar S/o Nazir Ahmed Dar R/o Gudoora, Pulwama iii) Shahid Ahmed Shergojri S/o Mohd Ramzan Shergozri R/o Ugragund, Pulwama iv) Inayat Gulzar Bhat S/o Gulzar Ahmed Bhat R/o Pinglena, Distt. Pulwama, J & K have been arrested. These four accused had harboured JeM terrorists active in South Kashmir and arranged transportation and logistics for them. They are also involved in radicalising impressionable local youth and motivating them to join terror groups.
Further investigation in the case continues, it said.