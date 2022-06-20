NIA conducts raids, arrests 4 accused

The case, probe agency said relates to the terrorist activities of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) in south Kashmir, during which two terrorists were killed by security forces in a gun battle at Chewa Kalan, Pulwama, J&K on 11.03.2022.

The killed terrorists, it said were later identified as Aquib Mushtaq Bhat of Pulwama and Kamal Bhai of Pakistan. The case was originally registered at PS, Pulwama as FIR no. 50/2022 dated 11.03.2022 and was subsequently taken over by NIA on 08.04.2022.

During the searches conducted today a large quantity of incriminating materials have been seized, it said.