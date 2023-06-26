NIA conducts raids at 12 locations across Kashmir

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday conducted a series of raids across four districts of Kashmir.

A statement of NIA issued here said that the raids were conducted as part of its continuing investigations into the conspiracy of the newly floated offshoots of proscribed Pakistan-backed terrorist outfits to destabilise J&K.

“Twelve locations in the four districts of Kulgam, Bandipora, Shopian, and Pulwama were raided as part of today’s crackdown. The locations were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) linked with the newly formed offshoots and affiliates of the banned terrorist outfits,” the NIA statement said.

It said that the premises of sympathisers and cadres of these organisations were also searched extensively in the raids.

The statement said that several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data have been recovered by NIA in these searches.

“These will be subjected to a thorough scrutiny by the agency to unravel the details of the terrorist conspiracy, which NIA started investigating a year ago after registering a suo moto case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) on June 21, 2022. The newly floated terror outfits being probed by NIA include The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others,” the NIA statement said.