NIA conducts raids at 16 locations in J&K

Srinagar: A week after similar state-wide searches, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) continued its crackdown on Tuesday to carry out extensive searches in Jammu and Kashmir, in the premises of cadres and hybrid terrorists and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several major banned Pakistan-backed terror outfits.

A statement of the NIA issued here said that the raids in the terror conspiracy case continued till late in the evening.

It said that they were spread across locations in Anantnag, Srinagar, Budgam, Shopian, Kulgam, and Baramulla districts of Kashmir, as well as in Poonch, Rajouri, and Kishtwar districts of Jammu.

“The NIA has been investigating the activities of the newly-floated terrorist groups like The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (UL J&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, Peoples’ Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), and others. These outfits are affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, and Al-Qaeda,” the NIA statement said.

It said that Tuesday’s raids, conducted at 16 locations – 12 in Kashmir and four in Jammu region - were part of NIA’s investigations into the activities of OGWs and cadres in support of these new terror outfits.