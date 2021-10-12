Front Page

NIA conducts raids at 16 locations in Kashmir, Delhi-NCR

Security personnel stand guard as National Investigation Agency (NIA) carry out raids in connection with 'ISIS-Voice of Hind' case and the 'Bathindi IED recovery' case, in Anantnag on Sunday, 10 Oct 2021.ANI
IANS

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 16 locations in Kashmir and Delhi-NCR in connection with a fresh terrorism network case pertaining to the conspiracy of conducting violent terrorist acts in the union territory and other major cities by the cadres of proscribed terrorist outfits.

NIA sources said these were related to the Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of various terror outfits, including The Resistance Front (TRF).

Major crackdown is underway currently, according to the sources. Nearly 90 youths have been detained across Kashmir in the past 2 to 3 days. The crackdown on anti-India elements by the security forces took place just after the attacks on minorities last week.

