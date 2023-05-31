NIA conducts raids at 3 locations in Kashmir

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday conducted raids at three locations across Kashmir.
A statement of NIA issued here said, “Searches were conducted at three locations in Kashmir in the residential premises of the sympathisers, cadres, hybrid terrorists, and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several proscribed Pakistan-backed terror outfits, such as Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), AI-Badr, and Al-Qaeda.”
The NIA statement said, “Day-long raids and searches were conducted at locations in Srinagar and Budgam districts as part of the ongoing NIA investigations into the activities of the recently-formed terrorist groups including The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (ULF J&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers and the People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF).”
It said: “A total of 51 locations have been searched in recent days in connection with the terror conspiracy case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU),
which was registered suo moto by NIA on June 21, 2022. The case relates to hatching of a conspiracy, both physical and in cyber space, and plans by the proscribed terrorist organisations to unleash violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs, and small arms. The plans are part of a larger conspiracy to carry out acts of terror and violence by radicalising local youth and mobilising OGWs to disturb the peace and communal harmony of J&K. The cadres and workers of the newly formed organisations have been found to be involved in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs, magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances, and arms and ammunition.”
The NIA statement said that as per the NIA’s investigations, they were spreading activities relating to terror, violence and subversion in J&K.
“Investigations have further revealed that Pakistan-based operatives are using drones to deliver arms and ammunition, explosives, and narcotics to their operatives and cadres in Kashmir. These operatives are using social media to connect with the cadres and workers in India,” the statement said.
It said that during the crack down on the newly floated terrorist outfits in J&K, the NIA seized incriminating literature and several digital devices.