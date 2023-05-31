NIA conducts raids at 3 locations in Kashmir

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday conducted raids at three locations across Kashmir.

A statement of NIA issued here said, “Searches were conducted at three locations in Kashmir in the residential premises of the sympathisers, cadres, hybrid terrorists, and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of several proscribed Pakistan-backed terror outfits, such as Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), AI-Badr, and Al-Qaeda.”

The NIA statement said, “Day-long raids and searches were conducted at locations in Srinagar and Budgam districts as part of the ongoing NIA investigations into the activities of the recently-formed terrorist groups including The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (ULF J&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers and the People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF).”