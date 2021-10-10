NIA conducts raids at multiple locations

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency Sunday carried out searches at multiple locations and claimed to have arrested three ISIS and two LeT-TRF operatives from different parts of Kashmir.

The national probe agency in a statement said that it “conducted searches at eight locations in Srinagar and Anantnag districts and arrested (Tawheed Latief @ Limon R/o Mughal, Karahagar, Chattabal Srinagar, Suhail Ahmad R/0 Solina Payeen Shergari Srinagar and Afshan Parvez R/o Anzimar near Gondal Masjid, Khanyar, Srinagar in case RC-14/2021/NIA/DLI.”

It said: “NIA had received information that proscribed terrorist organization Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has hatched a conspiracy to radicalize and recruit impressionable Muslim youth in India to wage violent Jihad against the Indian state and in order to execute its nefarious plan an organized campaign has been launched over the cyber space which is supplemented by on ground terror financing activities.