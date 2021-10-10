NIA conducts raids at multiple locations

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency Sunday carried out searches at multiple locations and claimed to have arrested three ISIS and two LeT-TRF operatives from different parts of Kashmir.
The national probe agency in a statement said that it “conducted searches at eight locations in Srinagar and Anantnag districts and arrested (Tawheed Latief @ Limon R/o Mughal, Karahagar, Chattabal Srinagar, Suhail Ahmad R/0 Solina Payeen Shergari Srinagar and Afshan Parvez R/o Anzimar near Gondal Masjid, Khanyar, Srinagar in case RC-14/2021/NIA/DLI.”
It said: “NIA had received information that proscribed terrorist organization Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has hatched a conspiracy to radicalize and recruit impressionable Muslim youth in India to wage violent Jihad against the Indian state and in order to execute its nefarious plan an organized campaign has been launched over the cyber space which is supplemented by on ground terror financing activities.
“ISIS terrorists operating from various conflict zones along with ISIS cadres in India, by assuming pseudo- online identities, have created a network wherein ISIS related propaganda material is disseminated for radicalizing and recruiting members into ISIS fold.
“NIA had registered a case FIR No. RC-14/2021/NIA/DLI dated 29.06.2021 and taken up the investigation. NIA had earlier arrested four accused persons in the case.
“Investigation has further revealed that the arrested accused were associated with Pakistan and Afghanistan based foreign ISIS operatives. Certain other associates of arrested accused based in Kashmir are involved in on-ground and online activities of ISIS, including in content creation and translation of India centric ISIS propaganda magazine Voice of Hind.”
The statement said, “Searches in the case today led to recovery and seizure of a number of incriminating documents and digital devices such as mobile phones, tablets, laptop, hard disks etc. Investigation in the case continues.”
Earlier, the NIA arrested two TRF operatives from Baramulla and Anantnag districts in LeT-TRF conspiracy case and further investigation is underway, it said.
The agency said that the operatives were arrested during the raids and they have been identified as Tawseef Ahmed Wani son of Mohammad Maqbool Wani of village Bangdara, District Baramulla and Faiz Ahmed Khan son of Mohammad Afzal Khan r/o village Panzat, Wampora, District Anantnag.
“NIA conducted searches with the assistance of CRPF and J&K Police at seven locations in Kulgam, Srinagar and Baramulla districts of J&K in NIA case RC-04/2021/NIA/JMU.
“The case was initially registered as FIR no. 234/2021 dated 27.06.2021 of PS Bahu Fort District Jammu, relating to the recovery of an IED from a Lashker-e-Toiba terrorist in Bathindi Jammu on 27.06.2021 for indulging in terrorist acts in J&K,” it said. “NIA had reregistered the case as RC-04/2021/NIA/JMU dated 19.07.2021. Earlier Three LeT terrorists were arrested in this case.
“Investigation has revealed that Pakistan based handlers of proscribed terror outfit LeT and their associates based in J&K had conspired to cause extensive terror activities for harming general public,” the probe agency statement said. “They had planned that responsibility for the terrorist acts so committed would be taken by the pseudo-acronym TRF so as to maintain plausible deniability and evade Law Enforcement Agencies.”
During the searches conducted today, the statement said many digital devices including mobiles, pen drives, data storage devices and other incriminating materials have been recovered. “Further investigation in the case continues.”