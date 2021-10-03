NIA conducts searches at 9 places in Poonch

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at nine locations in Poonch district of J&K in connection with a case relating to alleged fund transfer through cross-LoC trade.

The searches were conducted in case RC-17/2016/NIA/DLI dated 9-12-2016 registered by the probe agency under section 17 of UA(P) Act 1967, an NIA statement said here. The searches were conducted with assistance of J&K Police, CRPF and ITBP.

The statement said: “The cross-LoC trade was started in the year 2008 as a part of confidence-building measure between India and Pakistan. The trade was based on the barter system and third party origin goods were not allowed.

“The instant case is related to the large scale transfer of funds from Pakistan to India through the import of California Almonds (badam-giri) and other items via the Cross LoC Trade Facilitation Centres (TFCs) located at Salamabad, Uri, district Baramulla and Chakkan-Da-Bag, district Poonch.

"These funds were purportedly being used for fomenting terrorism/separatism in Jammu & Kashmir.