NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in J&K

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at 11 locations in Kashmir (6 locations in district Srinagar, 2 in Baramulla, 1 in Awantipora, 1 in Budgam and 1 in Kulgam) in a militancy related case.
The searches were conducted in the NIA case no. RC-32/2021/NIA/DLI. “The locations searched include the house of active terrorist Basit Ahmad Dar against whom NIA has recently announced a reward of Rs 10 lakhs,” said a statement.
The case, probe agency said relates to activities of ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF), a frontal outfit of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its self-styled commander Sajjad Gul, who has been actively radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of J & K to affect violent activities.
NIA said, he along with his other associate commanders of LeT based in Pakistan, has been recruiting individuals (Over Ground Workers) to do reconnaissance of pre-determined targets, coordinating and transporting weapons to support LeT and TRF.
NIA said during the searches conducted today, various incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards, digital storage devices, documents etc have been seized and investigation in the case continues.
Meanwhile, the NIA has filed a Supplementary Chargesheet against 2 Accused in Case of Interception of Nadeem-Ul-Haq with IED in J&K (RC-04/2021/NIA/JMU)
The NIA on Thursday filed Supplementary Chargesheet against two accused persons Fayaz Ahmed Khan S/o Muhammad Afzal Khan r/o Village Panzat, Wampoora, PS Tehsil Qazigund, Anantnag and Tawseef Ahmed Wani S/o Late Mohd Maqbool Wani r/o Village Bangdara, Reshipora, Tehsil Kreeri, Distt. Baramaula under section 120B of Indian Penal Code and sections 13, 18, 38 & 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in RC 04/2021/NIA/JMU in the NIA Special Court Jammu. The case was initially registered as FIR No. 234/ 2021 at PS Bahu Fort, Jammu and taken over by NIA on 19.07.2021, said a statement.
The case, NIA said, pertains to recovery of an IED from accused Nadeem Ul Haq from Bhatindi, Jammu, who on behest of his Pakistan based handlers of TRF, a frontal organisation of LeT, had attempted to execute an IED explosion in a public place in Jammu area.
Investigation, probe agency said, has unearthed a larger conspiracy hatched by the Pakistani handlers of TRF, involved in recruitment and planning to activate a significant number of radicalized youth through social media platforms to target security personnel and public places with an intention to wage war against the government of India.
A Chargesheet was earlier filed by NIA against 3 accused persons on December 22, 2021. NIA said that the investigation has established that accused persons Fayaz Ahmad Khan and Tawseef Ahmad Wani are members of TRF, who in connivance with their Pakistani handlers of TRF were involved in spreading the subversive activities in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.