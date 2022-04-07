NIA conducts searches at multiple locations in J&K

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at 11 locations in Kashmir (6 locations in district Srinagar, 2 in Baramulla, 1 in Awantipora, 1 in Budgam and 1 in Kulgam) in a militancy related case.

The searches were conducted in the NIA case no. RC-32/2021/NIA/DLI. “The locations searched include the house of active terrorist Basit Ahmad Dar against whom NIA has recently announced a reward of Rs 10 lakhs,” said a statement.

The case, probe agency said relates to activities of ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF), a frontal outfit of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its self-styled commander Sajjad Gul, who has been actively radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of J & K to affect violent activities.