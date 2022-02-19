NIA conducts searches in J&K, Rajasthan

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency ( NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at several locations in Sopore, Kupwara, Shopian, Rajouri, Budgam and Ganderbal districts in a militancy related case. Searches by the NIA were also conducted in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan.

The probe agency in a statement said that the case under which searches were made, relates to planning and conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities including New Delhi by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as The Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc. NIA has arrested 28 accused in the case so far, the statement said.