NIA court frames charges in JKART case

The statement said: “NIA had registered the case as RC No. 11/2011/NIA-DLI dated 25.10.2011 under Section 120B read with 121A of Indian Penal Code and Section 17, 18, 39 & 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against accused persons based in Pakistan namely Mohd. Yusuf Shah @ Syed Salahuddin, Commander in Chief of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Chairman, United Jihad Council (UJC), Gulam Nabi Khan @ Ameer Khan, Dy. Commander in Chief of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) Mehboob-ul-Haq (Chairman, JKART), Masroor Dar (General Secretary, JKART), Masood Sarfaraz and Ameer belonging to Hizb-e-Islami, a Pakistan based organization supporting militant activities in J&K by providing funds from Pakistan to HM. NIA had earlier submitted a charge sheet against 12 accused persons including Syed Salahuddin and Ghulam Nabi Khan.”

It further said: “Investigation had revealed that during the year 2004 to 2011, illegal funding was made to the tune of over 80 crore from Pakistan to HM for carrying out militant activities in India. Accused Mohammad Shafi Shah was an active militant of HM and he had collected huge amounts from Pakistan and distributed the funds to the active cadres of HM in J&K to carry out the militant activities. Accused Talib Lali was a co-conspirator and he used to collect funds from Mohammad Shafi Shah and further distributed the funds to the active militants of HM in Kashmir valley. He also motivated and recruited youngsters to join HM. Accused Muzaffar Ahmad Dar (Chief Operation Commander of HM) had hatched a criminal conspiracy for furtherance of militancy activities of HM in India by raising funds. Accused Mushtaq Ahmad Lone was in contact with accused Zaffar Hussain Bhatt @ Khursheed, top leader of HM, managing finance of HM in Pakistan. Mushtaq Ahmad Lone used to receive funds from Pakistan through Hawala, Human couriers etc. and further distributed the funds to the HM cadres and family members of the killed terrorists of HM adding that trial against the accused persons continues."