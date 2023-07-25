NIA court issues non-bailable warrant against terrorist

Srinagar: The NIA Court Kulgam issued a non-bailable warrant against an active terrorist involved in multiple criminal activities.

A statement of the Police said that he was involved in various criminal activities including in case FIR No 252/2021 of Police Station Qazigund.

It said that the NIA Court Kulgam on the application of SIU Kulgam issued the non-bailable warrant against Basit Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Rashid Dar of Redwani Kulgam, who is an active terrorist of proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba and The Resistance Front (TRF) and in addition to other cases was involved in case FIR No 252/2021 of Police Station Qazigund.

The statement said that the case pertains to the two non-local labourers killed in the year 2021 at Larm Ganjipora.