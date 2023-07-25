NIA court issues non-bailable warrant against terrorist

Srinagar: The NIA Court Kulgam issued a non-bailable warrant against an active terrorist involved in multiple criminal activities.
A statement of the Police said that he was involved in various criminal activities including in case FIR No 252/2021 of Police Station Qazigund.
It said that the NIA Court Kulgam on the application of SIU Kulgam issued the non-bailable warrant against Basit Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Rashid Dar of Redwani Kulgam, who is an active terrorist of proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba and The Resistance Front (TRF) and in addition to other cases was involved in case FIR No 252/2021 of Police Station Qazigund.
The statement said that the case pertains to the two non-local labourers killed in the year 2021 at Larm Ganjipora.
It said that the accused was concealing himself and evading arrest and as such the court had been requested for issuance of the non-bailable warrant against the accused so that proceedings under Sections 82 and 83 would be initiated against him.