NIA court issues non-bailable warrants against 23 Pak-based terrorists

Jammu: An NIA Court Wednesday issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists of Kishtwar who have been operating from Pakistan.

An order of the NIA Court said that the CIO DySP Police Station Kishtwar has sought the indulgence of this court for issuance of non-bailable warrants against the accused persons.

It said that inter-alia on the ground that their names had surfaced during the course of investigation in FIR No 90 of 2022 at Police Station Chatroo under Sections 13, 18, and 39 of the UA(P) Act, 1967 and 120-B and 121-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860.