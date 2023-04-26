NIA court issues non-bailable warrants against 23 Pak-based terrorists

Jammu: An NIA Court Wednesday issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists of Kishtwar who have been operating from Pakistan.
An order of the NIA Court said that the CIO DySP Police Station Kishtwar has sought the indulgence of this court for issuance of non-bailable warrants against the accused persons.
It said that inter-alia on the ground that their names had surfaced during the course of investigation in FIR No 90 of 2022 at Police Station Chatroo under Sections 13, 18, and 39 of the UA(P) Act, 1967 and 120-B and 121-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860.
The court order said that they were presently working as operatives of the HM, HUJI, LeT, and HUI terror outfits and were involved in anti-national activities from across the border in the Indian territory and for carryout out terrorist attacks.
The order quoting the Police report read that since the involvement of all the persons had surfaced in FIR No 90 of 2022 at Police Station Chatroo, the presence of all the accused during the course of investigation and during the trial was also mandatory.
“So, non-bailable warrants have been issued against the 23 terrorists and sent to SSP Kishtwar and SHO Chatroo for execution and compliance,” the court order read.