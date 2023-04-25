NIA Court issues proclamation against 2 terrorists

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court Pulwama Tuesday issued a proclamation under section 82 CRPC in respect of a designated terrorist and an active terrorist in various terrorist activities.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the proclamation has been issued in respect of designated terrorist Ashiq Ahmad Negroo, who is involved in various terrorist activities including case FIR No 42/2022 under Sections 20 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) of Police Station Rajpora and in respect of active terrorist Reyaz Ahmad Dar involved in case FIR No 239/2022 under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 16, 18, 20, 23, and 38 of the UAPA of Police Station Pulwama.