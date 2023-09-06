NIA Court issues proclamation against terrorist

Srinagar: An NIA court issued a proclamation against an active terrorist on Wednesday.

On the request of the District Police Budgam, the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Budgam, which is a designated NIA Court, under Section 22 of the NIA Act issued proclamation against an active terrorist, Aaqib Ahmad Shergojri, son of Nazir Ahmad Shergojri of Khampora Sarai, Chadoora, Budgam for his involvement in case FIR No 59/2022 under Section 20 and 38 of the UAP Act of Police Station Chadoora.

In this regard, the Police affixed the notices at visible places including on the main gate of the residential house of the terrorist.

The notice asked the proclaimed absconder to appear before the trial court by or before October 3, 2023.