NIA Court issues proclamation notice against A++ category terrorist

Srinagar: A special National Investigation Court (NIA) in Pulwama issued a proclamation notice against an A++ category terrorist.

“A team of SIU under the supervision of senior officers pasted proclamation notice at some conspicuous places of the native village of dreaded and A++ categorised terrorist Reyaz Ahmad Dar alias Peerbaba and Khalid, son of Abdul Aziz Dar of Sathergund, Kakapora near Police Station Kakapora, Court Complex Pulwama in a case FIR No 10/2023 of Police Station Tral,” an NIA spokesman said in a statement.

“The team of SIU went to the house of the accused terrorist Reyaz Ahmad Dar in village Sathergund, Kakapora along with local Police for execution of proclamation notice,” the spokesman said. “Proper SOPs were followed during the proceedings.” GNS