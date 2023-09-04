NIA court issues proclamation orders against 4 terrorists

Srinagar: A NIA court issued proclamation orders against four terrorists on Monday.
A court in Pulwama designated under the NIA Act issued the proclamation orders under Section 82 CrPC against four active terrorists involved in Case FIR No 42/2018 under Sections 18, 20, and 38 of the UA(P) Act of Police Station Pampore, case FIR No 119/2022 under Sections 38 of the UA(P) Act of Police Station Tral, case FIR No 04/2018 under Sections 18, 20, and 38 of the UA(P) Act of Police Station Tral, and case FIR No 36/2023 under Sections 7/25 of the I A Act and 18, 20, 23, 25, 38, and 39 of the UA(P) Act of Police Station Tral.
The proclamation orders have been issued against the involved terrorists Owais Feroz Mir, son of Feroz Ahmad of Frestibal Pampore; Gowhar Manzoor Wani, son of Manzoor Ahmad of Hurdumir Tral, Mubashir Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Nabi of Syedabad, Tral, and Feroz Ahmad Ganie, son of Ghulam Nabi Ganie alias Nabir Ganie of Noorpora, Awantipora. Before issuing the proclamation orders, the court had already issued open-ended Non Bailable Warrants (NBW) against these terrorists.
Today, the proclamation orders were read in the conspicuous places of their native villages and copies of proclamations were pasted in conspicuous places of their residential houses, and conspicuous places of their villages. Before initiation of further proceedings under the law against these terrorists, the court has given them a chance to surrender before the competent authority by or before October 10, 2023.