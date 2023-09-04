NIA court issues proclamation orders against 4 terrorists

The proclamation orders have been issued against the involved terrorists Owais Feroz Mir, son of Feroz Ahmad of Frestibal Pampore; Gowhar Manzoor Wani, son of Manzoor Ahmad of Hurdumir Tral, Mubashir Ahmad Dar, son of Ghulam Nabi of Syedabad, Tral, and Feroz Ahmad Ganie, son of Ghulam Nabi Ganie alias Nabir Ganie of Noorpora, Awantipora. Before issuing the proclamation orders, the court had already issued open-ended Non Bailable Warrants (NBW) against these terrorists.

Today, the proclamation orders were read in the conspicuous places of their native villages and copies of proclamations were pasted in conspicuous places of their residential houses, and conspicuous places of their villages. Before initiation of further proceedings under the law against these terrorists, the court has given them a chance to surrender before the competent authority by or before October 10, 2023.