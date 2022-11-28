NIA COURT SENTENCES 6 ACCUSED IN JeM’s CONSPIRACY CASE | ‘Convicts provided logistic support to carry out terror attacks in the country’

New Delhi: The Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sentenced six persons for providing logistic support to terrorists in a conspiracy case RC-08/2019/NIA/DLI of Jaish-e-Muhammad terror outfit, a NIA statement issued here said Monday.

The NIA statement said, “The Special Judge, Special Court for NIA Cases, New Delhi pronounced sentence convicting 6 accused under various offences of IPC and UA (P) Act.

“Sajad Ahmad Khan, son of Ghulam Nabi Khan of Handoora, Pulwama was awarded life imprisonment and fine under Section 121 A and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 18 and 18 B, 38 and 39 of UA(P) Act and 120 B of IPC read with Sections 4 and 5 of Explosives Substances Act.

“Tanveer Ahmed Ganie, son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Ganie of Mandoora, Pulwama, was convicted with rigorous imprisonment of 5 years and fine under Section 120 B of IPC and 18 and 38 of UA(P) Act.

“Bilal Ahmad Mir, son of Farooq Ahmad Mir of Gadpora, Pulwama, was awarded life imprisonment and fine under Section 121 A, 120 B of the IPC and 18, 38, and 39 of UA(P) Act, and 120 B of IPC read with Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosives Substances Act.