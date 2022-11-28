NIA COURT SENTENCES 6 ACCUSED IN JeM’s CONSPIRACY CASE | ‘Convicts provided logistic support to carry out terror attacks in the country’

New Delhi: The Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) sentenced six persons for providing logistic support to terrorists in a conspiracy case RC-08/2019/NIA/DLI of Jaish-e-Muhammad terror outfit, a NIA statement issued here said Monday.
The NIA statement said, “The Special Judge, Special Court for NIA Cases, New Delhi pronounced sentence convicting 6 accused under various offences of IPC and UA (P) Act.
“Sajad Ahmad Khan, son of Ghulam Nabi Khan of Handoora, Pulwama was awarded life imprisonment and fine under Section 121 A and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 18 and 18 B, 38 and 39 of UA(P) Act and 120 B of IPC read with Sections 4 and 5 of Explosives Substances Act.
“Tanveer Ahmed Ganie, son of Ghulam Mohiuddin Ganie of Mandoora, Pulwama, was convicted with rigorous imprisonment of 5 years and fine under Section 120 B of IPC and 18 and 38 of UA(P) Act.
“Bilal Ahmad Mir, son of Farooq Ahmad Mir of Gadpora, Pulwama, was awarded life imprisonment and fine under Section 121 A, 120 B of the IPC and 18, 38, and 39 of UA(P) Act, and 120 B of IPC read with Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosives Substances Act.
“Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Ganie Bhat of Monghama, Pulwama, was awarded life imprisonment and fine under Section 121 A, 122, and 120 B of the IPC, 18, 23, 38, and 39 of UA(P) Act, and Section 4 of the Explosives Substances Act.
“Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat of Khalpora, Marhama, Anantnag was awarded life imprisonment and fine under Section 121 A and 120 B of the IPC, 18, 19, 38, and 39of the UA(P) Act.
“Mehrajuddin Chopan, son of late Ghulam Rasool Chopan of Handoora, Pulwama was awarded life imprisonment and fine under Section 121 A and 120 B of the IPC, 18, 38, and 39 of the UA(P) Act and Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosives Substances Act.”
The NIA statement said: “The case pertained to criminal conspiracy by the top Jaish terrorists Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, brother of Maulana Masood Azhar, based in Pakistan, to recruit persons to carry out terrorist acts in different parts of India.
A large number of Pakistan-trained terrorists, weapons, and explosives trainers of JeM had illegally infiltrated into Indian territory after crossing the border with the help of their associates based in different states of India.
All the accused, especially Bilal Mir and Muzaffar Bhat had carried out reconnaissance of targets, arranged hideouts, and had provided logistical support to terrorists to carry out terror attacks in India. Sajad Ahmad Khan had been sent to Delhi to carry out reconnaissance of important targets and to establish a hideout in Delhi.
The main aim was to identify, radicalise, and recruit youth, impart them training in handling of weapons and explosives and field craft, and raise funds and procure weapons to execute their nefarious designs. T
anveer had facilitated transporting of terrorists and was also involved in supplying sealed parcels, food, medicines, and other logistical support. Explosives were recovered at the behest of Mehrajuddin while detonators were recovered from Muzzaffar.
Ishfaq Ahmad was highly radicalised and had facilitated radicalisation of other youth and was instrumental in providing shelter to the terrorists.”