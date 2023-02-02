NIA Court sentences LeT affiliate to 4 years, 8 months jail

Srinagar: The Special Judge (Designated) Under NIA Act, Anantnag, on Thursday sentenced an affiliate of Lashker-e-Toiba to four years and 8 months in jail.
According to the prosecution, the LeT affiliate, Dawood Ahmad Dar of Ashmuji Kulgam, was arrested along with a grenade by a joint naka of police and security forces near Middle School Pahloo Devsar on August 1, 2018.
“I am of the considered opinion that ends of justice would be meted out in case, accused is sentenced to simple imprisonment for a period of four (4) years and eight (8) months for commission of offence under section 5 Explosive Substance Act 1908,” the presiding officer of the NIA court ordered. “Accordingly, the accused Dawood Ahmad Dar of Ashmuji Kulgam is convicted for the commission of offence punishable under Section 5 Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and is sentenced to suffer simple imprisonment for a period of four years and eight months under Section 5 of Explosive Substance Act,” the court said.
The court also ordered him to also pay a fine of Rs 5000. In default of paying the fine amount, he has been ordered undergo further simple imprisonment of six months.
“The period of detention of the convict and accused during investigation and trial of this case shall be set off against the sentence awarded to the convict,” the court said.
Earlier APP submitted that Dawood has committed the offence, which is against the sovereignty and integrity of the country and he has been found guilty of having one grenade in his possession illegally.
He prayed that “heavy” punishment be imposed on him.
On the other hand, Dawood’s counsel submitted that a lenient view be taken as he is a young boy pursuing studies and was engaged with a girl before his arrest who is waiting for his release so that the marriage can be performed.
He said they would live a peaceful and happy life.
He also said that the accused was having old aged parents, one younger brother and one minor sister who were pursuing studies.