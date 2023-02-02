NIA Court sentences LeT affiliate to 4 years, 8 months jail

Srinagar: The Special Judge (Designated) Under NIA Act, Anantnag, on Thursday sentenced an affiliate of Lashker-e-Toiba to four years and 8 months in jail.

According to the prosecution, the LeT affiliate, Dawood Ahmad Dar of Ashmuji Kulgam, was arrested along with a grenade by a joint naka of police and security forces near Middle School Pahloo Devsar on August 1, 2018.

“I am of the considered opinion that ends of justice would be meted out in case, accused is sentenced to simple imprisonment for a period of four (4) years and eight (8) months for commission of offence under section 5 Explosive Substance Act 1908,” the presiding officer of the NIA court ordered. “Accordingly, the accused Dawood Ahmad Dar of Ashmuji Kulgam is convicted for the commission of offence punishable under Section 5 Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and is sentenced to suffer simple imprisonment for a period of four years and eight months under Section 5 of Explosive Substance Act,” the court said.