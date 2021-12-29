NIA files chargesheet against 2 in HM narco-terror case

Chandigarh: The NIA on Wednesday filed a third supplementary chargesheet in a special court in Mohali against two narcotics traffickers, including a Pakistani national, for their alleged involvement in a narco-terror case of Hizbul Mujahideen terror group, an official said.

Charges have been slapped on Gurjant Singh of Amritsar and Nasir of Pakistan under sections of the IPC, the NDPS Act and the UA (P) Act, the official of the premier investigation agency said.