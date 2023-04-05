NIA files chargesheet in terror funding case

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday filed a chargesheet in the Al Huda Educational Trust (AHET) terror funding case linked to the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).
A statement of NIA issued here said that the JeI had set up the trust to mobilise funds to further its anti-India agenda even after it was banned.
The NIA spokesman in a statement said that JeI was declared an Unlawful Association in 2019 and NIA was subsequently mandated to investigate the continued suspicious activities of the banned terror outfit, and had registered a case against the JeI in September 2022.
"A chargesheet was filed on Wednesday in the NIA Special Court, J&K, after extensive investigations and multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir,” the spokesman said.
The NIA spokesman said that a Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist, Mushtaq Ahmad Mir alias Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, was among the four individuals and entities named in the charge sheet.
"Others charged in the case are AHET, Muhammad Amir Shamshi, a rukun (primary member) and chairperson of AHET, and Abdul Hamid Ganai alias Abdul Hamid Fayaz from Shopian. All four have been charged under various sections of UA (P)Act and IPC,” the spokesman said.
The NIA handout further read that the investigations had revealed that Shamshi was responsible for the day to day working of AHET, which was formed by JeI with the explicit purpose of mobilising funds to carry on its secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
"Amir collected funds for JeI, J&K, through the trust in the form of educational and religious donations. He channelised the funds to his co-accused, Amir-e-Jamaat (head of JeI J&K) Abdul Hamid Ganai, to further the banned outfit’s anti-India agenda," the handout reads.
The spokesman in the handout said that Shamshi also conspired with Mushtaq, originally a resident of Rajouri.
"Mushtaq sent funds to Amir from Pakistan through Hawala channels. Amir used these funds to organise propaganda meetings to motivate individuals to engage in secessionist and terror activities,” the NIA spokesman said.