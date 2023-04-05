NIA files chargesheet in terror funding case

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday filed a chargesheet in the Al Huda Educational Trust (AHET) terror funding case linked to the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

A statement of NIA issued here said that the JeI had set up the trust to mobilise funds to further its anti-India agenda even after it was banned.

The NIA spokesman in a statement said that JeI was declared an Unlawful Association in 2019 and NIA was subsequently mandated to investigate the continued suspicious activities of the banned terror outfit, and had registered a case against the JeI in September 2022.

"A chargesheet was filed on Wednesday in the NIA Special Court, J&K, after extensive investigations and multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir,” the spokesman said.

The NIA spokesman said that a Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorist, Mushtaq Ahmad Mir alias Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, was among the four individuals and entities named in the charge sheet.

"Others charged in the case are AHET, Muhammad Amir Shamshi, a rukun (primary member) and chairperson of AHET, and Abdul Hamid Ganai alias Abdul Hamid Fayaz from Shopian. All four have been charged under various sections of UA (P)Act and IPC,” the spokesman said.