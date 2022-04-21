NIA has over 93% conviction rate; highest among all probe agencies: HM

"Earlier, the NIA had the right to declare any terror outfit as terrorist organisation but now any individual can also be declared as terrorist and so far 36 ultras of different terror outfits have been declared individual terrorist under the amended UAPA," the Home Minister said, adding that now the NIA has been authorised to probe terror cases related to endangering the interests of the country or Indian nationals abroad as well. Shah said putting an end to terrorism is necessary for keeping human rights intact.

Referring to investigations conducted by the NIA in Jammu and Kashmir, the Home Minister said the Central probe agency has destroyed the terror funding channels of terrorists in the union territory. For the first time in 2018-19 the NIA acted on dismantling the terror funding channels in the union territory and choked all pipelines that used to feed the terrorists there, he added. "Now it is almost impossible to send terror funding in the union territory, for this all credit goes to NIA," Shah said.

He added that the NIA has registered many cases against overground workers and sleeper cells of terror outfits during 2021-22 and dismantled the supply of weapons and logistics.