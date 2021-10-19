NIA likely to probe cases related to killing of minority community members

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take over cases related to the killing of minority community members, including those of

two teachers and a pharmacy owner, who were among 11 civilians shot dead in targeted attacks by terrorists in different parts of Kashmir this month, officials said on Tuesday.

Five of those killed were non-local labourers and these included four residents of Bihar. The killings triggered panic among skilled and unskilled migratory workers who started leaving Kashmir a fortnight ahead of their normal schedule.

Lakhs of labourers from different parts of the country come to the Valley every year in early March for jobs such as masonry, carpentry, welding and farming, and go back home before the onset of winter.