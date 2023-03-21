NIA makes first arrest in NGO terror-funding case

New Delhi: Following comprehensive investigations into the NGO terror funding case registered in October 2020, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Irfan Mehraj from Srinagar on Monday night.
A statement of NIA issued here said that Mehraj was a close associate of Khurram Parvez and was working with his organisation, Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS).
The NIA statement said that the investigation revealed that the JKCCS was funding terror activities in Kashmir and had also been propagating a secessionist agenda in Kashmir under the garb of protection of human rights.
It said that the involvement of some Kashmir-based NGOs, trusts and societies in funding of terror related activities were being probed in this case.
The NIA statement said that some NGOs, both registered as well as unregistered, had come to the notice collecting funds domestically and abroad under the cover of doing charity and various welfare activities including public health and education.
“But some of these organisations have developed links with proscribed terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen,” the statement said.