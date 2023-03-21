NIA makes first arrest in NGO terror-funding case

New Delhi: Following comprehensive investigations into the NGO terror funding case registered in October 2020, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Irfan Mehraj from Srinagar on Monday night.

A statement of NIA issued here said that Mehraj was a close associate of Khurram Parvez and was working with his organisation, Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS).

The NIA statement said that the investigation revealed that the JKCCS was funding terror activities in Kashmir and had also been propagating a secessionist agenda in Kashmir under the garb of protection of human rights.