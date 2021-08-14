NIA officials awarded Police Medals

Srinagar: The MHA announced Police medals on the eve of Independence Day 2021 today.

As per the announcement, Anil Kumar, Dy SP of NIA has been awarded the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service while Inspector Neeraj Sharma and ASI Sanjeev Walia have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IPS, presently DIG NIA has received a third bar to Police Medal for gallantry for his outstanding contribution in fighting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, an official statement said.

Earlier, on 12.08.2021, five NIA officials were awarded Union Home Minister’s Medal for excellence in Investigation on Independence Day 2021.

Anurag Kumar, IPS the then CIO of the ISIS Conspiracy case has been awarded the Union Home Minister’s Medal for excellence in Investigation for the outstanding investigation culminating into conviction of 17 ISIS accused.

Amit Singh, IPS, SP NIA has also received the medal for excellent investigation in the IED blast at Dantewada Chhattisgarh which had killed Bhima Mandavi, MLA, the statement said.

Rakesh Balwal, IPS SP NIA, who has investigated and charge sheeted the Pulwama attack case, Inspector Neeraj Sharma AIO of the Pulwama attack case and Kanchan Mitra, DySP NIA , CIO of the Burdwan Blast case, have also received Union Home Minister’s Medal for excellence in Investigation.