NIA opposes Nayeem Khan’s bail plea

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has opposed before Delhi High Court the bail plea moved by separatist leader Nayeem Ahmad Khan in a UAPA case of alleged terror funding.

According to Livelaw, Khan, who has been in judicial custody since August 14, 2017, has been accused of “creating unrest” in Kashmir by the NIA.

He was arrested on July 24, 2017.

The charges for various offences under Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sedition and UAPA were framed against Khan by a special NIA court on March 16 last year.

The report said that the central probe agency had submitted that evidence collected in the case clearly establishes a prima facie case against Khan and that he was involved in terrorist and funding activities.

The NIA has said that certain letters were found during search and seizure from Khan’s residence showing that he was getting students admitted for MBBS courses in Pakistan.