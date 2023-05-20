NIA raids 15 locations across J&K in 2 terror-related cases

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Saturday raided 15 locations in connection with various cases under investigation by the agency.

A statement of the NIA issued here said that extensive searches were conducted in Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Awantipora, Anantnag, Handwara, Kupwara, and Poonch districts relating to the members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) involved in conspiracies hatched by proscribed terrorist organisations and their affiliates.

The statement said that the NIA’s searches also focused on the J&K terror funding case registered suo moto by the agency on February 5, 2021.

It said that a large number of incriminating documents and digital devices with incriminating contents had been seized during these searches and were being scrutinised to track further links of the suspects.