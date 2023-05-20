NIA raids 15 locations across J&K in 2 terror-related cases

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Saturday raided 15 locations in connection with various cases under investigation by the agency.
A statement of the NIA issued here said that extensive searches were conducted in Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Awantipora, Anantnag, Handwara, Kupwara, and Poonch districts relating to the members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) involved in conspiracies hatched by proscribed terrorist organisations and their affiliates.
The statement said that the NIA’s searches also focused on the J&K terror funding case registered suo moto by the agency on February 5, 2021.
It said that a large number of incriminating documents and digital devices with incriminating contents had been seized during these searches and were being scrutinised to track further links of the suspects.
The statement said that terror funding case pertains to the collection of funds by JeI ostensibly for charitable purposes but had been using them instead for promotion of terror activities by proscribed terrorist organisations like Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).
It said that the NIA had earlier chargesheeted four persons in the case, involving well-organised cadres of the terrorist outfits operating in J&K.
The statement said that the NIA had on June 21, 2022, registered another case against the various banned terrorist organisations and their newly floated affiliates. It said that the case related to the conspiracies being hatched physically and in cyberspace by these outfits for carrying out violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms.
The statement said that the banned organisations and their affiliates had been engaged in conspiring to commit acts of terror and violence by radicalising local youth and mobilising OGWs with the aim of disrupting the peace and communal harmony of J&K.
It said that continuing with its investigations in both these cases, NIA had been moving swiftly to take action against some of the recently launched affiliates of the banned terrorist organisations like LeT, HM, Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), Al-Badr, and Al-Qaeda.
The statement said that among the affiliates under NIA scrutiny were The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, and People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAAF).
It said that the NIA investigations so far had shown that cadres and workers of these outfits were involved in collection and distribution of sticky bombs, magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, drugs, weapons and ammunition as well as in spreading activities relating to terror, violence, and subversion in J&K.