NIA raids absconding terrorist’s house in Kishtwar

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Saturday raided the residential premises of an absconding accused in the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror conspiracy case.

A statement of NIA issued here said that the accused has been identified as Riaz Ahmad alias Hazari of Kishtwar.

It said that the NIA has announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for leads on Riaz.

The statement said that searches conducted at his house led to the seizure of a mobile phone, which was being analysed.

It said that the case, registered initially by ATS, UP Lucknow on September 12, 2018, was re-registered by the NIA as case RC-02/2018/NIA/LKW under UA (P) Act on September 24, 2018.

The statement said that the case, registered against Kamruk Zaman and others, related to a criminal conspiracy to carry out terror attacks by HM cadres at different places in UP and other parts of the country.