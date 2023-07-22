NIA raids absconding terrorist’s house in Kishtwar

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Saturday raided the residential premises of an absconding accused in the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror conspiracy case.
A statement of NIA issued here said that the accused has been identified as Riaz Ahmad alias Hazari of Kishtwar.
It said that the NIA has announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for leads on Riaz.
The statement said that searches conducted at his house led to the seizure of a mobile phone, which was being analysed.
It said that the case, registered initially by ATS, UP Lucknow on September 12, 2018, was re-registered by the NIA as case RC-02/2018/NIA/LKW under UA (P) Act on September 24, 2018.
The statement said that the case, registered against Kamruk Zaman and others, related to a criminal conspiracy to carry out terror attacks by HM cadres at different places in UP and other parts of the country.
It said that Kamrun and one absconding accused, Osama Bin Javed, were chargesheeted in NIA Special Court, Lucknow on March 11, 2019, under various sections of IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
The statement said that Osama was killed in an encounter with the security forces on September 28, 2019.
It said that subsequently, on May 29, 2021, a supplementary chargesheet was filed against the arrested accused persons, Nisar Ahmad Sheikh and Nishad Ahmad Butt, both residents of J&K.
The NIA statement said that a second supplementary chargesheet was filed against arrested accused Danish Naseer on November 25, 2022.
It said that the investigations have revealed that accused Kamruj was radicalised by Osama to join the HM and both received nine months of physical and weapon-handling training by HM the cadres.
The statement said that absconding accused Riaz, an active terrorist and district Deputy Commander of the HM, along with another co-accused Muhammad Amin alias Jahangir Saroori, also an active terrorist and District Commander of HM, was involved in recruiting and training accused Kamruj and Osama in the forests of Kishtwar.
It said that after the completion of training, Kamruj was directed to set up bases and hideouts, and select targets in UP, Assam, and other parts of the country for terrorist activities.
The NIA statement said that accordingly, he had come to Kanpur where he had also carried out reconnaissance of a few targets.