NIA raids multiple locations in J&K, Punjab

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab in connection with a terror related matter in which Pakistan-based handlers were using their Indian agents to provoke the youths to join terrorist outfits.

Searches were conducted at 11 locations belonging to the above suspects across J&K in the districts of Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag, and one location in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab.

Digital devices and incriminating material were seized from these locations.

A senior NIA official said that in June 2022, they registered a suo moto case against OGWs and cadres of various proscribed outfits and their affiliates, who were operating under various pseudo names on the commands of their Pakistani commanders.