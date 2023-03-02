NIA Special Court issues non-bailable warrants against Pak, PoK-based 13 terrorists of Kishtwar

Jammu: The NIA Special Court Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against 13 terrorists hailing from Kishtwar district for their involvement in terror activities in Chenab Valley and across J&K.
These terrorists had settled in Pakistan, POK and were operating from there.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal said that Chief Investigation Officer (CIO) of Police in Kishtwar approached the Special NIA Court for issuing non-bailable warrants against these accused for their active involvement in terror activities for creating unrest in Chenab Valley and other parts of J&K.
He said that they mobilised sleeper cells and pushed them into J&K in connivance with the secessionist leaders for waging war against India with the nefarious design of seceding J&K.
“These 13 terrorists had crossed over to the other side in the nineties and settled there. However, they are trying to refuel terrorism in the region by motivating youth,” Poswal said. “A total of 36 terrorists joined terror tanks and crossed the border. Police will soon issue the list of other 23 terrorists who settled in different parts of Pakistan or PoK for their role in terrorism.”
He said that Police would soon take action against them as per the law.
“At present three local terrorists are active in Kishtwar that include Jahangir Saroori, Rayaz and Mudassir. Police are on the job to track them down,” Poswal said.
Police identified the 13 terrorists against whom non-bailable warrants have been issued as Shahnawaz Kanth alias Munna and Umer, son of Abdul Rasheed of Hullar Kishtwar; Nayeem Ahmed alias Amir and Gazi, son of Ghulam Nabi Gundna of near Jamia Masjid in Kishtwar; Muhammad Iqbal alias Bilal, son of Muhammad Akbar Butt of near Kichloo Market Kishtwar; Shahnawaz alias Nayeem, son of Ghulam Muhammad of Chirool Padyarna; Javid Hussain Giri alias Muzamil, son of Muhammad Amin Giri of Kundali Pochal; Bashir Ahmad Mughal, son of Ghulam Qadir Mughal of Jugna Keshwan; Gazi-ul-Din, son of Muhammad Ayoub Guijar of Jugna Keshwan; Sattar Din alias Rajab and Saifullah, son of Mehar Din Gujjar of Jugna Keshwan; Imtiyaz Ahmad alias Dawood, son of Aziz Muhammad Sheikh of Banderna Kishtwar; Shabir Ahmad, son of Ghulam Mohiuddin of Kither Bonjwah; Muhammad Rafiq Keen, son of Bashir Ahmad Keen of Patnazi Bonjwah; Muzaffar Ahmad, son of Abdul Ahmad Dev of Semna Colony Zewar Kishtwar; and Azad Hussain, son of Abdul Majeed of Affani Padder presently residing in PoK.
The warrants have been issued in NIA case FIR No 272 of 2022, which stands charged with offences in case FIR No 272 of 2022 under Section 120-B, 121-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 13, 18, and 39 of UAPA of Police Station Kishtwar.