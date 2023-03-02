NIA Special Court issues non-bailable warrants against Pak, PoK-based 13 terrorists of Kishtwar

Jammu: The NIA Special Court Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against 13 terrorists hailing from Kishtwar district for their involvement in terror activities in Chenab Valley and across J&K.

These terrorists had settled in Pakistan, POK and were operating from there.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal said that Chief Investigation Officer (CIO) of Police in Kishtwar approached the Special NIA Court for issuing non-bailable warrants against these accused for their active involvement in terror activities for creating unrest in Chenab Valley and other parts of J&K.

He said that they mobilised sleeper cells and pushed them into J&K in connivance with the secessionist leaders for waging war against India with the nefarious design of seceding J&K.