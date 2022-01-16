Night travellers on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway go untested

“This week around eight passengers have tested positive for the virus,” BMO, Qazigund Dr Zahoor Ahmad told Greater Kashmir.

He said the infected were directed to go for home isolation. “Initially Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) of 400 travellers were being conducted, mostly unvaccinated ones every day at Lower Munda toll plaza. But ever since there has been a spike in the number of cases in India, the testing has increased,” BMO said. He said when the traffic flow is good, even 1000 tests are conducted in a day from 9 am to 6 pm.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dooru said that the testing has been stepped up and even vaccinated travellers are being tested now.

However, this week the number of travellers tested remained on the lower side as the road first remained closed for traffic for three days and later partially restored.